Palm Beach County School Board to vote on Superintendent Mike Burke's contract

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will vote to approve an official contract for Mike Burke, making him the permanent superintendent of the tenth-largest school district in America.

Earlier this month, school board members expressed their unanimous support to keep Burke in the district's top spot permanently and not conduct an outside search for superintendent.

RELATED: Mike Burke to become permanent superintendent of School District of Palm Beach County

Burke has been serving as the School District of Palm Beach County's superintendent on an interim basis since July following the sudden resignation of former Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy.

School board members on Wednesday evening are scheduled to approve the appointment of Burke as permanent superintendent, as well as his official employment agreement with the school district.

According to school district documents, Burke's new contract would start on Thursday and run until June 30, 2025.

Burke's annual salary through June 30, 2022 would be $300,000 with the opportunity to receive pay raises after that depending on his performance.

Since assuming the role in July, Burke has faced a series of difficult decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandating facial coverings for students without the ability for them to opt out.

That bold move went against a Florida Department of Health emergency rule which gives parents and guardians the final say over whether their children should be masked in school.

As a result of that violation, the Florida Department of Education is threatening to penalize the school district by withholding state funding equal to monthly school board member salaries — and potentially more — until the district comes into compliance.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Burke has been with the School District of Palm Beach County since 1998 and most recently served as its chief financial officer, responsible for maintaining the district's staggering $4 billion budget.

During his tenure with the school district, Burke has also served as chief operating officer and budget director.

Before joining the district, Burke was a budget analyst for Broward County Public Schools.