Palm Beach County School Board to discuss superintendent search

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The search for a new superintendent of public schools in Palm Beach County will take center stage on Wednesday when school board members meet to discuss the future of the tenth-largest school district in America.

Dr. Donald Fennoy announced last week he's resigning effective Oct. 11 after three years on the job. Fennoy said he's leaving to spend more time with his family.

The Palm Beach County School Board will hold a workshop on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a variety of important factors related to the search for a new superintendent.

First, will board members conduct an internal search for a candidate within the School District of Palm Beach County, or launch an external search focusing on the entire state of Florida or even nationwide?

If the board decides to conduct an external search, they may choose to hire an outside company to identify candidates. There are several search firms to select from, including one that specializes in Florida-only educators, and several that look for applicants around the country.

School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri told WPTV last week he would like to see a national search for a new superintendent to find someone who is experienced and skilled in both the education and business sectors, as well as someone who can handle the economic and social diversity of Palm Beach County.

"It takes somebody that has experience handling a large organization, hopefully a large school system, to come here to take over for us," Barbieri said. "And that might be a national search to get that candidate."

Along with Barbieri, school board members Erica Whitfield and Marcia Andrews have expressed their desires to conduct a nationwide search for a new superintendent, while also admitting there are qualified candidates within the School District of Palm Beach County.

The school board on Wednesday will also discuss a proposed timeline for the superintendent search process.

According to documents from the School District of Palm Beach County, if the board decides to use an external search firm, the goal would be to have a new superintendent in place by January of next year.

Board members will also consider naming an interim superintendent, as well as the salary and qualifications for the job.

According to school district figures as of July 2021, Fennoy makes an annual salary of $306,167.

In Miami-Dade County, which is the fourth-largest school district in America, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho makes $374,365 a year. In Broward County, the sixth-largest district in the U.S., outgoing Superintendent Robert Runcie has an annual salary of $356,201.

Currently, some of the biggest school districts in the country including Los Angeles, Chicago, Cincinnati, Seattle, New Orleans, San Diego, and Broward County are all looking for superintendents.

Fennoy said that will likely make conducting a national search very difficult. Instead, he's in favor of an internal candidate.

"We have all the tools necessary to be successful," Fennoy told WPTV last week. "All of the teams are running on all cylinders."

Fennoy -- who was hired during an "internal only" search -- signed a five-year contract in 2018 and made history by becoming the first African American superintendent in Palm Beach County history.

Wednesday's school board workshop is scheduled to take place after a series of closed-door meetings which begin at 1 p.m.

If board members need to vote on any issues related to the new superintendent search, they will do so at a special meeting that's scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday.