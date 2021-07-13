Timeline of recent Palm Beach County superintendents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In just three months, Dr. Donald Fennoy's tenure as superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County will come to an end.

Fennoy announced Tuesday he's resigning effective Oct. 11.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

It was just over three years ago when Fennoy was sworn-in as the 26th superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County. He had been with the district for the previous two years as its chief operating officer.

Fennoy replaced Dr. Robert Avossa, who left the district in 2018 to work for Publisher Education Products in Palm Beach Gardens. Avossa had been with the district for less than three years.

When Avossa left, he said his resignation wasn't about him.

"I'm one individual of 27,000," Avossa told WPTV in a 2018 interview. "I represent the interests of the school board and the district, but this isn't about me. It's about our work, and I'll continue to make sure that I do my job in the transition."

Avossa's predecessor was Wayne Gent, who became the interim superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County in 2011. The school board made his hiring official one year later.

Gent then announced in early 2015 he would not resign his contract, instead accepting the superintendent job at St. Lucie Public Schools.

Art Johnson had the longest tenure of recent Palm Beach County superintendents. He was in the top position for 10 years before resigning, instead of of being fired, in early 2011.

Johnson was facing a misconduct investigation before he left.

In Miami-Dade County, Alberto Carvalho has been the superintendent of the public school district since September 2008.

Robert Runcie has served as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools since 2011. However, he's resigning after he was indicted by a grand jury in April for perjury.