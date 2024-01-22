Could metal detectors come to Indian River County schools?

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Following the arrest of an 18-year-old student who authorities said brought a handgun to Vero Beach High School on Monday, WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind spoke to several parents who said they'd like to see metal detectors at Indian River County high schools.

While no decision on that has been made at this time, WPTV is learning more about the discussions happening around the issue.

While the school day wrapped up like any other on the outside Monday, school safety was on the forefront of parents' minds after a student was arrested, accused of having a gun in his backpack at Vero Beach High School.

"Indian River County schools need more security resources," parent Kelly Stephens said.

Stephens has been outspoken about safety in the district and is one of many who would like to see metal detectors added to high school campuses.

"With nearly 3,000 students at Vero Beach High School, this needs to be a security measure we are taking as well," Stephens said.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers, whose deputies patrol district schools, said it's possible.

"I could definitely see a time in the future when metal detectors are a part of all of our schools here in Indian River County," Flowers said.

The School District of Indian River County started using new walk-through portable metal detectors at big school events this fall, similar to the devices currently at four Palm Beach County high schools.

WPTV A student walks through a metal detector at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee on June 29, 2023.

"50% percent of the money came from us. 50% percent came from the school board. And we went in together and purchased those and used them at football games, basketball games, dances, And it really is a great tool to have," Flowers said.

The sheriff added that conversations are continuing with district leaders about the logistics, cost, and details of putting metal detectors at schools, knowing new technology has changed the game.

"You don't have to empty your pockets. You don't have to take your shoes or your belt off. It doesn’t inconvenience people in a way that it would hinder or slow down people entering school grounds," Flowers said.