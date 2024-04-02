Kevin McDonald appointed to Indian River County school board by Gov. Ron DeSantis

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The governor of Florida on Tuesday appointed a new member to the Indian River County school board to fill a recent vacancy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a brief statement that Kevin McDonald of Vero Beach will take over the District 5 seat.

McDonald is retired and previously served as a business development manager for Ricoh Americas Corporation.

"I appreciate the support of Governor Ron DeSantis in appointing me to this role," McDonald said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Dr. Moore and his team to continue the success of this school district."

He is the former chairman, president and treasurer of The Geneva School of Manhattan Board of Directors, according to the governor's office.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.

McDonald fills a seat vacated by the resignation of Brian Barefoot in February. Last year, Barefoot found himself on a so-called "target list" for ouster in this year's elections.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. McDonald to the School Board," School District of Indian River County Superintendent David K. Moore said in a statement. "We are confident that his background in education, dedication to our students, and his commitment to excellence will greatly benefit our district. Please join us in welcoming Kevin to the team as we work together to ensure the success and well-being of all our students."

McDonald is scheduled to be sworn in April 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Joe N. Idlette, Jr. Teacher Education Center.

He is one of two candidates who filed for the District 5 seat in the Aug. 20 election. David F. Dyer also filed to run for the seat.

Indian River County voters will also choose a new member for the school board's District 3 seat. Incumbent Peggy Jones, who was also on the governor's "target list," is set to square off against Robert MacCallum in that race.