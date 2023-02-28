3 Treasure Coast school board members on Gov. Ron DeSantis 'target list'

VERO BEACH, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis may have bigger things planned for 2024, he still holds a keen interest in local elections, specifically those on area school boards.

In fact, three current members of Treasure Coast school boards find themselves on a "target list" for 2024.

Name the position and Dr. Peggy Jones has probably held it in her 36 years with Indian River County schools.

"I was always drawn to public education, No. 1," Jones said. "I think it's one of the main foundations of our country, and it's a community that accepts everyone," Jones said.

Currently, she's the chair of the Indian River School Board. But DeSantis wants her off the board.

WPTV Dr. Peggy Jones has worked for the school system in Indian River County for 36 years.

The governor last week, meeting with Florida GOP leaders and Moms For Liberty, identified board members across the state they'd like to defeat in 2024.

Jones believes her critics said she's not a strong enough supporter of parental rights, which she is quick to dismiss, having opened several schools and needing the backing of district parents.

"I love working with parents and their support was outstanding, and I just think that targeting me just because I didn't agree with certain things is just wrong," Jones said.

Jones is one of two Indian River board members on the list.

School District of Indian River County Brian Barefoot of Indian River County is among the school board members being targeted for removal.

Brian Barefoot said he wasn't shocked but disappointed to discover he was also on the list.

"I was surprised and disappointed because I am probably the opposite of 'woke,'" Barefoot said. "Everything has become politicized and that's unfortunate, but that's the world we live in."

Jones said she won't let this list distract her from the important work ahead.

"I believe that all school board members should be non-partisan," Jones said. "We shouldn't do Republican or Democrat."

St. Lucie County Public School Jack Kelly pushed back against some of the accusations made against him, which prompted his name to be put on the removal list.

The third member of the list who lives locally is St. Lucie County school board member Jack Kelly.

Kelly said whoever put that list together didn't do their homework, saying he's not running for another term and never voted against parental rights or for mask mandates.

A spokesman for the governor's office had WPTV contact the political team, since this involved political endorsements.

WPTV asked if there was any particular policy or position that got these board members on their list, but we have not heard back.