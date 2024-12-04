Indian River County school superintendent Dr. David Moore named Florida Superintendent of the Year

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A school superintendent from the Treasure Coast received a high honor from the state on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. David K. Moore of the School District of Indian River County (SDIRC) was named the 2025 Florida Superintendent of the Year.

The school district said in a release that their schools have seen "unprecedented year-after-year" gains in student performance, making it the most improved district among the 67 Florida school districts for the past three years.

"Despite facing a global pandemic within just over a month of initiating his tenure, Dr. Moore not only overcame significant disruptions in student learning, but he delivered the strongest student performance results that the county has seen in the past two decades," the district said in a statement.

We are thrilled to announce that our very own Dr. David K. Moore has been selected as the 2025 Florida Superintendent of the Year! Please join us in congratulating Dr. Moore on this well-deserved honor. We are proud to have such an inspiring leader at the helm of our district. pic.twitter.com/JOcJELbo8d — Indian River Schools (@IRCSchools) December 4, 2024

Moore was recognized as Florida Superintendent of the Year at the Joint Florida Association of District State Superintendents (FADSS)/Florida School Board Association conference held in Tampa.

He is the first superintendent from Indian River County to be named Florida Superintendent of the Year.

Moore has been the head of the school district for the last five years.

The School District of Indian River County serves more than 17,000 students across 27 schools.