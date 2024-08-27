Here's the new policy for sporting events at schools in St. Lucie County after gun scare

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Clear bags and random metal detectors are the next steps for those wanting to attend sporting events at schools in St. Lucie County.

This all stems from last Friday’sFort Pierce Westwood Academy football game when someone screamed, “gun.”

St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince said safety is a number one priority.

"We will be doing some random wanding and we will also have dogs at the game, as well," he said.

Some students don't fully agree, but they said they understand.

"I guess it's understandable, but I feel like it's a little bit too much," said 10th grade Fort Pierce Westwood Academy student Price Maxlagrandeur. "I mean that's pretty reasonable, if you have a gun. I get it. They're just trying to keep everyone safe."

Prince said the district did discuss not allowing underage minors without a parent or guardian.

"What if you're a middle school student and your brother plays on the team? When I was in middle school, I went to high school games," Prince said. "I was unaccompanied by a parent. Games should be family events."

The Fort Pierce Westwood Academy football team plays at home again this Friday.

"Everybody is going to be safe," Prince said. "We're going to have a great weekend."

The new policy is district-wide and is already in effect.