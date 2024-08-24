Watch Now
High school football game in Fort Pierce interrupted by apparent gun scare

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A local high school football game ended abruptly Friday night after an apparent gun scare at Westwood High School in Fort Pierce.

According to a statement from St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, during the school's football game against John Carrol High School someone yelled "gun," causing panic at the bleachers section.

Due to the disruption caused by the incident, the decision was made to end the game early.

Several law enforcement agencies responded and deputies present did not locate anyone with a gun, according to the post.

"We want to reiterate that at this time we are unable to confirm the threat and want to remind everyone that if they see something, say something," the statement says.

