Former Palm Beach Central High School staffers who had charges dropped getting new school jobs

Darren Edgecomb to become principal on assignment for charter schools, Daniel Snider to be assistant principal at Royal Palm Beach High School
WPTV speaks exclusively with Darren Edgecomb, the former principal of Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington, after criminal charges against him were dropped.
Darren Edgecomb and Daniel Snider.jpg
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jun 11, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two high-ranking Palm Beach County school officials whose criminal charges were dropped in a high-profile case will soon be back in schools.

According to Palm Beach County School Board documents, Darren Edgecomb, the former principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington, and Daniel Snider, the school's former assistant principal, are set to move into new school-based positions.

Former Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind on March 19, 2024 (2).jpg
Former Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind on March 19, 2024.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Joy and gratitude:' Former principal 'blessed' after criminal charge dropped

With the school board's approval at its Wednesday night meeting, Edgecomb will become the principal on assignment for charter schools starting on July 1, and Snider will become the assistant principal at Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

Edgecomb, Snider, and three other Palm Beach Central High School employees were arrested on July 24 of last year, accused of failing to report a suspected sexual assault between two students off-campus back in 2021.

File photo of Daniel Snider, former assistant principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington.jpg
File photo of Daniel Snider, former assistant principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington.

However, the State Attorney's Office later dropped Edgecomb's charge, saying the alleged teen victim was unable to recall "material aspects" related to the case.

A judge, meanwhile, granted Snider's motion to dismiss the charge against him.

