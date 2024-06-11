Former Palm Beach Central High School staffers who had charges dropped getting new school jobs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two high-ranking Palm Beach County school officials whose criminal charges were dropped in a high-profile case will soon be back in schools.

According to Palm Beach County School Board documents, Darren Edgecomb, the former principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington, and Daniel Snider, the school's former assistant principal, are set to move into new school-based positions.

WPTV Former Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind on March 19, 2024.

With the school board's approval at its Wednesday night meeting, Edgecomb will become the principal on assignment for charter schools starting on July 1, and Snider will become the assistant principal at Royal Palm Beach Community High School.

Edgecomb, Snider, and three other Palm Beach Central High School employees were arrested on July 24 of last year, accused of failing to report a suspected sexual assault between two students off-campus back in 2021.

School District of Palm Beach County File photo of Daniel Snider, former assistant principal at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington.

However, the State Attorney's Office later dropped Edgecomb's charge, saying the alleged teen victim was unable to recall "material aspects" related to the case.

A judge, meanwhile, granted Snider's motion to dismiss the charge against him.