Former Palm Beach Central High School principal to go on trial in March

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The former principal of Palm Beach Central High School will go on trial in March after prosecutors said he failed to report the suspected sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl more than two years ago.

During a virtual court hearing Thursday, Judge Scot Suskauer set the jury trial for Darren Edgecomb, 59, for March 18.

Edgecomb is facing a charge of failing to report a suspected case of sexual assault, which the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said occurred between two 15-year-old students off-campus on April 2, 2021.

WPTV Former Palm Beach Central High School principal Darren Edgecomb sits in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Jan. 3, 2024.

The State Attorney's Office maintains that Edgecomb should have reported the incident immediately on Aug. 16, 2021, when a student who was not involved in the alleged crime made a vague report about it.

However, Edgecomb's attorney has argued the former principal didn't have enough information at the time and followed school board policy by investigating the claims and interviewing those involved.

Edgecomb eventually did make a report to the Florida Department of Children and Families three days later on Aug. 19, 2021.

WATCH: Attorney for former Palm Beach Central High School principal 'confident' no crime was committed

Edgecomb said that since his arrest on July 24 of last year, he's been reassigned to the School District of Palm Beach County's maintenance and plant operations department.

In addition to Edgecomb, four other Palm Beach Central High School staffers — assistant principal Daniel Snider, assistant principal Nereyda Cayado De Garcia, chorus teacher Scott Houchins, and school behavioral therapist Priscilla Carter — were all arrested for failure to report the suspected sexual abuse.

Snider successfully fought to have his charge dismissed late last year.