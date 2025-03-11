Florida lawmakers considering full-day cellphone ban in schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Big changes could be coming to Florida classrooms if state lawmakers approve a full-day cellphone ban in schools.

Two bills working their way through the state legislature aim to expand current restrictions and prohibit phone use at all times during the school day.

Currently, Florida schools ban cellphones during class time. However, Senate Bill 1296 seeks to implement a pilot program that would extend the restriction to the entire school day. If approved, the program will roll out in six school districts, with the state monitoring its impact and reporting back to lawmakers by December 2026.

The proposed legislation has sparked debate among parents. Some, like parent Leah Jones, support the initiative, believing it will help reduce distractions.

"I think it's a good thing. Kids get enough screen time as it is. I don't think they need to be looking at their phones when they're in school," Jones said.

Others, however, raise safety concerns, emphasizing the importance of students having direct communication with their parents in case of emergencies.

"I gave it to him to be in connection, to ask anytime how he's doing," said parent Ekatarina Kiklevich.

The Martin County School District has already implemented a full-day cellphone ban this school year, with positive results. District officials said they saw a significant decrease in cellphone violations in three high schools—dropping 73% from 540 violations in August to 145 in December.

Derek Lowe, a district representative, said the change has fostered a more focused learning environment.

"We were seeing problems with students using phones during lunch and between classes, using them to record other students, and that was turning into cyberbullying," Lowe explained. "Now, students are actually talking to each other, especially at lunch. There's been a decrease in cyberbullying instances. It's really been a positive change all around."

A second bill, House Bill 949, proposes a similar ban but includes a provision requiring schools to designate specific locations where students can use their devices during the day. Both bills include exceptions for students with disabilities, English language learners, medical emergencies, and natural disasters.

As the legislative process unfolds, the debate over cell phone use in schools continues. Supporters argue the ban will improve focus and reduce bullying, while opponents stress the need for emergency communication. Lawmakers will weigh these factors as they determine the future of cellphone policies in Florida schools.