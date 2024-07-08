HARSH PUNISHMENT: This could happen to Martin County students caught using phones in class

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Cell phones must be turned off and put away during class time in the state of Florida.

Now, the Martin County School District is looking for harsher punishments for students who violate that law.

Cell phones in school may not be an issue unique to Martin County, but district leaders have had enough. They said phones and other wireless devices can not only be a major distraction, but can also contribute to cyberbullying and other school-related issues.

WPTV File photo of a Martin County student with a cell phone on her desk.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

According to a proposed new Student Code of Conduct, Martin County middle and high school students would have their phones confiscated if they're caught using them during instruction time.

Parents would then have to pick up the phone at the end of the school day.

If there's a third offense, the phone would be taken for the rest of the semester.

"Repeated offenses will result in progressive discipline and higher level of consequences," the proposed changes state.

"I understand where they are coming from because phones are a distraction in school," said Austin Lott, a Martin County High School graduate. "But I think that's over the top."

The Martin County School Board will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed changes and vote to put them in place for the new school year.