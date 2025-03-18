Florida education bill would remove requirement to pass Algebra I, English exam to earn high school diploma

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill under consideration by Florida lawmakers proposes significant changes to the educational requirements for students in public schools.

Make headlines in the measure (Senate Bill 166) is the removal of the following requirements to earn a high school diploma:



Ending the requirement to pass the statewide, standardized grade 10 English Language Arts (ELA) assessment, or earn a concordant score

Ending the requirement to pass the statewide, standardized Algebra I end-of-course assessment or earn a comparative score

The bill says students can instead meet diploma requirements through a combination of coursework that would include earning four credits in ELA and four credits in mathematics.

"A student must earn one credit in Algebra I and one credit in geometry," the bill says. "A student's performance on the statewide, standardized Algebra I end-of-course (EOC) assessment constitutes 30 percent of the student's final course grade."

The 107-page bill also seeks to imporove "administrative efficiency" in public schools including "deleting a requirement for district school boards to provide an accountability plan to the Commissioner of Education under certain conditions."

The measure, called the "Administrative Efficiency in Public Schools," was filed Feb. 19 by state Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee.

This month, the bill has already unanimously passed two Senate committees — the Education Pre-K-12 Committee and the Appropriations Committee on Pre-K-12 Education.

The measure now moves to the Fiscal Policy Committee, where if it passes would go to a full Senate floor vote.

It it passes and is signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would take effect July 1.

Read the full bill below: