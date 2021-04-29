Florida Atlantic University holds in-person graduation ceremonies

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University is holding in-person graduation ceremonies Thursday, conferring more than 3,200 degrees for students.

The school is holding two ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and another at 5 p.m., at FAU Stadium.

About 1,200 students attended the 9 a.m. session Thursday morning while another 1,000 students will graduate this evening.

The oldest graduate receiving a degree is 71 years old and the youngest is 17.

Graduates were allowed four guest tickets for friends and family members to attend the ceremony. Seats were prearranged in socially distanced groups of four.