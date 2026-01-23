FAU won’t renew instructor’s contract, despite probe finding no grounds for discipline

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University instructor Dr. Kate Polak tells WPTV’s Michael Hoffman she is devastated after learning her contract will not be renewed following the spring semester, despite an internal investigation that found no grounds for discipline related to controversial social media posts.

Polak was the last of three FAU faculty members placed on leave after posts she made following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The university has since taken her off paid leave but confirmed it will not renew her contract for the upcoming academic year.

“I am devastated,” Polak said. “Having my career ripped away from me is horrifying.”

According to findings from FAU’s months-long investigation, the university determined that “Despite the highly provocative nature of the posts, they were apparently not viewed widely, and the University received only three email complaints regarding them.”

The report further states that “the investigation identified no reports of classroom disruption, interference with academic duties, or adverse student impact arising from the posts,” and ultimately concluded that “the investigation has not uncovered facts that would warrant discipline.”

When asked whether she would take back the posts that ultimately cost her job, Polak said she would not.

“I can't say that I would, because I said some rude things about someone who said rude things about me," she said.

Polak says her situation reflects a broader issue facing non-tenured faculty in Florida.

“This is not actually about me. This is not actually about anything I particularly said. This is about making sure that everyone is scared," she said.

She added that instructors working on year-to-year contracts should view her experience as a warning.

“For anyone who is at the instructor or lecturer level where they have a non-tenure track contract that is especially on a yearly basis, everyone should be scared. That's a rational reaction to this," she said.

When asked if she plans to pursue legal action against the university, Polak was unequivocal.

“Absolutely, I will absolutely be suing," she said.

Polak tells Hoffman she will remain on campus during her final semester but will not be teaching classes.

The university provided this statement on the non-renewal of her contract: