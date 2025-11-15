FAU professor placed on leave for comments about Charlie Kirk assassination files federal lawsuit

It’s been eight weeks since three Florida Atlantic University professors were placed on paid administrative leave following social media posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Now, one of those professors is suing the university, alleging violations of his First Amendment rights.

We were first to report when conservative-leaning professor Dr. Rebel Cole became the second FAU faculty member placed on leave. Cole, a tenured professor of finance, was removed from the classroom for posts on X related to Kirk’s death. He remains barred from teaching or entering campus until further notice.

On Wednesday, Dr. Cole’s legal team filed an 18-page federal lawsuit against Florida Atlantic University and six top officials:



University President Adam Hasner

Interim Provost Russ Ivy

Associate Provost Stephen Engle

Chair of the Dept. of Finance Anita Pennathur

Donald Neubaum

Chee Ostinelli

The complaint demands a jury trial and seeks compensation for damages, legal fees, and additional relief.

According to the lawsuit, FAU’s actions were “retaliatory,” targeting Cole because he “chose to confront people on social media who celebrated the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.”

The posts at the center of the controversy show Cole responding to someone using a megaphone in what the lawsuit describes as a “celebration” of Kirk’s murder.

Cole replied in part: “This is NOT free speech. It is inciting a riot... SOMEONE SHOULD SHUT HIS MOUTH.”

When another user challenged him, Cole responded: “You should be very afraid. We are going to hunt you down. We are going to identify you. Then we are going to make you radioactive to polite society. And we will make you both unemployed and unemployable.”

Dr. Cole is one of three FAU professors placed on leave. While Cole’s posts defended Kirk, the other two professors’ posts came from the opposite side of the political spectrum.

The lawsuit argues that FAU targeted Cole in part “to give Defendants a safe harbor to claim that they also acted against a professor with conservative views.”

Both Dr. Cole and FAU declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Dr. Karen Leader, the first professor placed on leave, told WPTV that although she disagrees with Cole’s comments, she commends him for fighting for First Amendment rights.

Leader previously stated in an exclusive September interview that she is also considering legal action but has not yet decided whether to file.

Dr. Cole is represented by Edward H. Trent’s law firm — the same firm handling other free speech cases funded by X CEO Elon Musk.

