Second FAU professor placed on leave after controversial political posts

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A tenured professor at Florida Atlantic University has been placed on administrative leave following politically charged posts made on social media, sources confirmed to WPTV’s Michael Hoffman on Tuesday.

Dr. Rebel Cole, a professor of finance at FAU, is under scrutiny after posting messages in response to online criticism of conservative activist Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

In now widely shared posts on X, formerly Twitter, Cole allegedly wrote: “We are going to hunt you down,” and “we are going to identify you,” among other comments troubling the students and faculty who reached out to WPTV.

The comments have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum and come just days after another FAU professor, Dr. Karen Leader, was also placed on leave for controversial social media activity—though in that case, for reposting negative comments about Kirk from the opposite side of the political spectrum.

When asked for comment, an FAU spokesperson said in a statement:

“Florida Atlantic University does not comment on personnel matters. Our focus remains on our academic community’s responsibility to promote civil discourse, conduct healthy debate, and treat one another with respect. This applies to all members of the FAU community, no matter their political leanings.”

On campus, the conversation has reignited ongoing debates about free speech, academic freedom, and professional conduct.

“Dr. Cole’s statements are startling,” said Nicholas Ostheimer, president of the FAU College Democrats.

“No one reasonable behaves that way. End of discussion.”

Nick Coyte, president of the FAU chapter of Turning Point USA, called for equal accountability.

“There’s a certain conduct that, of course, the university should apply equally,” said Coyte.

“Excusing political violence because the person is racist or bigoted or homophobic or whatever else… that’s not good. But of course, arguing with students and saying they should be on a list is also not a good thing to be doing.”

Coyte also said he’d like to see more open debate on campus — even proposing a joint event featuring both professors – co-hosted by Turning Point USA’s FAU chapter and the FAU College Democrats.

“If the students need to step in and host a conversation on free speech and what it means to be a professor in tenure, then we’ll do it for you,” Coyte said. I think that could actually resolve a lot of problems.”

Ostheimer declined when asked whether the College Democrats would participate in such an event.

WPTV will continue to follow this developing story.

