Dwyer High testing metal detectors; guns found twice in month on campus

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After two instances of students being found with a gun at William T. Dwyer High School in less than one month, the Palm Beach Gardens campus began metal detector training this week.

The Palm Beach County School District told WPTV in an inquiry this school is preparing to use metal detectors along with Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, Boca Raton Community High School and Glades Central Community High School.

The metal detectors will be in use for those four schools on Tuesday, Feb. 20. There is no school the day before in observance of Presidents' Day.

WPTV Students walk through a metal detector at Park Vista Community High School on Feb. 5, 2024.

Last week the school district began its second phase of rolling out metal detectors to high schools. By the end of the school year, the district plans to have them at all 24 high schools.

On Monday, four additional schools more began using metal detectors were Boynton Beach Community High School, Park Vista Community High School, Forest Hill Community High School and Palm Beach Central High School

Eght campuses are using the metal detectors. The first were Seminole Ridge Community High School, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, John I. Leonard High School and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

Superintendent Mike Burke announced in October the School District of Palm Beach County would move forward with getting the devices for all high schools.

The equipment can move students through every half-second. They do have to remove items from their backpacks, including laptops, three-ring binders, water bottles and umbrellas.

According to a message sent to parents and staff Friday, school district police and the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department safely confiscated a firearm from a student.

The firearm was not used threateningly, and no one was injured, according to the School District of Palm Beach County

The unidentified student was arrested by school police. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to disciplinary measures.

There was a yellow alert on campus Jan. 17 after a gun was found at the school.

