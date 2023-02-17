Delray Beach students at Atlantic Community HS walkout in opposition of AP African American studies ban

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Students in Delray Beach walked out of class Friday to show their opposition to the recent ban on a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies.

More than 100 students from Atlantic Community High School took part in the walkout to Libby Wesley Park.

"Every day I have history, I have American history, and I learn all this history about everybody but me," an Atlantic High School student told WPTV.

The event was organized by students following last month's announcement from state education leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis rejecting the AP course on African American studies.

"I feel like it's important for everyone to know how we shape the country," another student said. "Because they are trying to erase what we have done and how we contributed to building this country."

Students said they feel the course is needed.

"It being an AP course, and more rigorous course material, allows students to use their critical thinking skills to truly see how Black history has impacted not only American history but world history," another student said.

Palm Beach County School District Board Member Edwin Ferguson also took part in the Friday walkout.

WPTV Palm Beach County School District Board Member Edwin Ferguson explains why he was a part of the student walkout held at Atlantic Community High School.

"I'm not here in my capacity as a school board member. I'm here as a parent," Ferguson said. "I support them exercising their First Amendment right to speak out in opposition to something they believe is erroneous."

Daniel Noel, the president of the Black Student Union and a senior at Atlantic High School, was among the teens making sure their voices were heard.

"Why am I allowed to learn the history of every other culture, American History, European history, but when it comes to Black history it's problematic?" Noel asked.

The Palm Beach County School District was made aware of the walkout but did not provide a comment.