Daniel Alexander sworn in as Palm Beach County school police chief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Daniel Alexander was sworn in Monday as the new police chief for the School District of Palm Beach County.

Alexander was promoted from deputy chief to replace Frank Kitzerow, who announced his resignation last month.

His wife pinned his police badge on his uniform during the swearing-in ceremony and then kissed him on his cheek.

"When she pinned this shield on my uniform, I reaffirmed my commitment to her and to you that I will not tarnish this shiny new badge," Alexander said. "I will strive to maintain the highest standards of ethics and integrity."

Alexander said his family's "roots run deep in this district." Both of his children were educated in Palm Beach County public schools, and his youngest daughter is a teacher in Florida.

He also thanked his predecessor "for his dedicated service to our district."

Alexander spoke about Kitzerow's "unprecedented effort to reimagine and then build a national model for school safety" after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in neighboring Broward County.