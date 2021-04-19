School District of Palm Beach County picks Daniel Alexander as new police chief

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County has tapped former Boca Raton Police Chief Daniel Alexander to lead the school district's police department, officials announced on Monday.

Alexander, the current deputy chief of school police, will replace outgoing Chief Frank Kitzerow, who announced his resignation last week and will officially leave the department at the end of the month.

Alexander joined the school district's police department in December of 2019 after serving as the Boca Raton police chief for more than 13 years.

Prior to that, he was the police chief in Cape Coral for four years.

"Over the past few years, we have developed a nationally-recognized school safety program for Palm Beach County," Alexander said in a written statement from the school district. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside the great employees of this Department to accomplish our mission of keeping every school safe, every day."

The school district said Alexander has been "instrumental in developing various technology solutions to include real-time command, video integration, asset management, panic alarms, professional standards, project management, and scheduling."

"During his tenure as the second-in-command with School District Police, I witnessed firsthand, Deputy Chief Alexander’s inclusive and progressive leadership style and his core belief that there is no greater responsibility or honor than protecting, serving, and supporting our District’s students," Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said in a written statement. "I have complete confidence that through his integrity, professionalism, and highly-specialized brand of school-based policing, our campuses will remain a safe environment for student wellness and education to flourish."

Alexander will be sworn-in as school district police chief on April 30, which will also be Chief Kitzerow's last day.

Kitzerow became the school district's police chief in July of 2018, just months after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

In the years that followed, Kitzerow oversaw a major milestone of having at least one school district police officer at all 179 district-operated schools.

However, the president of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association said Kitzerow's tenure was marred by low morale within the police department, a labor practice lawsuit against the chief, as well as with several grievances.