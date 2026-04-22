WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV learned Wednesday that there is a confirmed case of measles at Wellington High School.

Principal Cara Gorham sent a letter to families and staff confirming the case.

Confirmed case of measles at Wellington High School

Gorham said that in accordance with privacy laws, she was not permitted to share any personally identifiable information about the person who has measles.

"According to local health officials, the individual was not on campus during the period in which they were contagious," Gorham's letter said.

The principal said she was working closely with the School District of Palm Beach County and would notify families and staff of any new information.

Classes are not affected, and Wellington High School will operate as normal on Thursday.

Below is the full statement sent to teachers and staff: