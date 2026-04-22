WELLINGTON, Fla. — WPTV learned Wednesday that there is a confirmed case of measles at Wellington High School.
Principal Cara Gorham sent a letter to families and staff confirming the case.
Gorham said that in accordance with privacy laws, she was not permitted to share any personally identifiable information about the person who has measles.
"According to local health officials, the individual was not on campus during the period in which they were contagious," Gorham's letter said.
The principal said she was working closely with the School District of Palm Beach County and would notify families and staff of any new information.
Classes are not affected, and Wellington High School will operate as normal on Thursday.
Below is the full statement sent to teachers and staff:
"Dear Wellington High School Families and Staff,
I am writing to inform you that a member of our school community has been diagnosed with measles. In accordance with privacy laws, we are not permitted to share any personally identifiable information about the individual. According to local health officials, the individual was not on campus during the period in which they were contagious.
Measles is a contagious respiratory illness that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms typically appear 7 to 21 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads downward. Small white spots inside the mouth, known as Koplik spots, may also appear before the rash.
Those with a prior history of infection or who have received the full series of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) immunization are 98% protected and are unlikely to contract measles according to the Florida Department of Health. If your child develops a fever with cough, runny nose, or red eyes, please keep them home and contact your medical provider. For additional information, visit the Florida Department of Health's measles webpage.
I am working closely with School District officials and will notify you if any new information arises that affects our school community. Thank you for your continued support in maintaining a safe and healthy school environment."
Cara Gorham, Principal
Wellington High School