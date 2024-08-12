New school year features new athletic center at South Fork High School

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — Martin County Superintendent Michael Maine said the new school year started off great in his district on Monday.

The superintendent got a look at the new gymnasium and media center at South Fork High School.

Maine said that, unlike neighboring districts like St. Lucie County, Martin County is not experiencing rapid growth. So it's vital that public schools put their best foot forward.

And the new additions seem to have made a good first impression with students.

"It was definitely a change," South Fork student Madeline McKay said. "I liked how open the colors are. And it’s nice the new tables and chairs. And I think it’s a good place to sit and talk. It’s really nice."

"I think the public school systems are the very best," Maine said. "I think we do it the best. Now it’s time we tell our story in a way that parents understand the quality of product we put out there. And the type of education that we provide."

The athletic center at South Fork High School is a $27 million, 50,000-square-foot facility. Money for this projects was provided by the half-cent sales tax referendum that passed in 2018.