How this Treasure Coast school is turning a new athletic facility into a community place

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — When students head back to school next week at South Fork High School in Martin County, they’re going to see new places to thrive both academically, and athletically.

At the end of Bulldog Way, finishing touches are being made to a new athletic facility that will be among the first things you see on the South Fork campus.

“It couldn’t be a better time to usher in this facility. There’s a lot of history here,” said athletic director Ed Geiger.

With South Fork celebrating its 40th anniversary, Geiger said it was important to keep some of its past, as there are pieces of the old gym floor on display.

“It’s had state finalists in basketball. State finalists and state champions in volleyball,” said Geiger.

The crown jewel of this $27 million, 50,000-square-foot facility is the new gymnasium that will host not just athletics. Video projections can be put up on the corner walls to enhance events like graduation ceremonies.

“A quality upgrade in the facility, and we’re looking to launch into the future with it,” said Geiger.

The new gym is three times the size of the old gym. That includes facilities like the weight room, which will be moving from underneath the football bleachers into the new gym.

There are new locker rooms for student athletes and for physical education classes.

Physical education requirements have evolved over the years for Florida students. Public school elementary students must get 150 minutes of PE per week. In middle school, one class per day for one semester of PE each year. In high school, students need one credit in PE with the integration of health, but that can be waived with an online class or participation in varsity athletics.

WPTV asked Geiger whether a new facility like this could spark more interest in physical activity.

“We are always going to be proponents of PE. All of my teachers are coaches. Physical fitness of our youth is something I think we all need to be concerned with,” said Geiger.

With the old gym demolished, Geiger can’t wait for the students to experience something new.