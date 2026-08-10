Jupiter law firm surprises teacher with school supplies and full-year classroom funding

JUPITER, Fla. — The people at the heart of a Jupiter business saw a need for back-to-school time and did something about it.

WATCH BELOW: 'How blessed am I,' Mrs. Sue Townsend tells WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass

Jupiter law firm surprises teacher with full-year classroom funding

“The coming out of their own pockets for school supplies is a common teacher thing, and I think we need to take care of that as a community and make sure they don’t have to pay," Michael S. Herman, Jr., Esq. of Britto & Herman Injury Lawyers said.

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass was there as the team from Britto & Herman surprised third grade teacher at Jupiter Farms Community Elementary School Mrs. Sue Townsend, the winner of a social media contest they'd been holding for weeks.

Townsend was gifted a basket of back-to-school supplies and funding to cover her classroom needs for the entire school year.

“How blessed am I," Townsend said as she was overcome with emotion. "Honestly, how lucky am I, because there are so many good teachers.”

Many people nominated Townsend through the social media contest, recognizing her as a "one-in-a-million" teacher known for inspiring kids to love to read.

Glass covers the Jupiter area for WPTV. If you have a story idea to share with her, reach out via email at Ashley.Glass@wptv.com