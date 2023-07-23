Back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Back-to-school is top of mind for parents right now, and starting Monday, there’ll be a little break to your pocket.

The state’s sales tax-free holiday on some school supplies lasts through Aug. 6.

Here’s what you don’t have to pay taxes on:

• Personal computers or accessories costing $1,500 or less.

• Backpacks, most clothes, shoes under $100.

• Traditional school supplies under $50 that include pencils and folders.

• Learning aids and puzzles under $30.

The complete list is on the state's Department of Revenue website.

Parents are spending more each year to prepare their kids to reenter the classroom, according to the National Retail Federation.

The spending is expected to reach an unparalleled $45 billion this year, which is up from roughly $37 billion last year.

Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion this year, about $20 billion more than last year's record.

Another back-to-school tax holiday will be Jan. 1-14, 2024.

Aug. 10 is the first day of school in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County. Broward opens Aug. 21 and Miami-Dade Aug. 17.

And other tax holidays include disaster preparedness Aug. 26-Sept. 8, Freedom Summer (events, activities) through Sept. 4, gas range and cook tops, home hardening (through June 30, 2024), tool time (Sept. 2-8).

