9 Palm Beach County schools closed Wednesday due to flooding, weather conditions

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nine Palm Beach County schools will be closed Wednesday as the School District continues to monitor flooding and weather conditions across the county.

The School District of Palm Beach County said the nine campuses will be closed to students, staff, visitors and lessees on Wednesday, Nov. 4, because of local conditions affecting the schools.

The following schools will be closed:

Egret Lake Elementary School

Grassy Waters Elementary School

Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School

Seminole Trails Elementary School

Washington Elementary School

Bear Lakes Middle School

Jeaga Middle School

Palm Beach Lakes Community High School

West Boca Raton Community High School

All other district-operated schools are expected to be open Wednesday.

The district said any student absences caused by flooding or weather conditions will be fully excused.

Families should also prepare for possible school bus delays. The district is encouraging parents and guardians who are able to drive their children to school this week to do so.

Families who rely on school buses can track their child's route through the district's free Here Comes the Bus app, which provides real-time bus locations and route progress.

The district said it continues to monitor weather conditions and localized flooding affecting several communities, emphasizing that student and staff safety remains its top priority.

