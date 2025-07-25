$32M in frozen federal funds released to School District of Palm Beach County, Rep. Lois Frankel says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Trump administration is releasing billions of dollars in withheld grants for schools, the Education Department said Friday, ending weeks of uncertainty for educators around the country who rely on the money for English language instruction, adult literacy, and other programs.

WPTV learned Friday that $32 million earmarked for Palm Beach County schools, which were previously frozen by the federal government, will be released.

$32M in frozen federal funds released to School District of Palm Beach County, Rep. Frankel says

Our team confirmed the details through U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel's office.

President Donald Trump's administration had suspended more than $6 billion in funding on July 1, as part of a review to ensure spending aligned with the White House’s priorities.

The funding freeze had been challenged by several lawsuits as educators, Congress members from both parties and others called for the administration to release the money. Congress had appropriated the money in a bill signed this year by Trump.

The School District of Palm Beach County stood to lose $32 million, the most of any school district in our area.

Frankel released a statement Friday:

"I'm relieved that this critical funding is finally being released, but let’s be clear: it never should have been withheld in the first place. The delay forced school boards to scramble just weeks before the start of the school year, throwing into doubt programs for teacher training, professional development, and academic support.



Whether the holdup was due to White House mismanagement or extreme ideology, it was wrong, and it wasn't fair to our children. This money wasn't a gift. It was owed to our schools by law. And yet, students and educators were caught in the middle while the Trump Administration played politics with their futures.



I'll keep fighting to make sure our public schools get the resources they need—on time and without interference."

Last week, the Education Department said it would release $1.3 billion of the money for after-school and summer programming. Without the money, school districts and nonprofits such as the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of America had said they would have to close or scale back educational offerings this fall.

The Office of Management and Budget had completed its review of the programs and will begin sending the money to states next week, the Education Department said.

WPTV has reached out to the school district for comment on Friday's decision by the Trump Administration to release the funds. The school district said they were unable to comment at this time.