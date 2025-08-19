3 Martin County high schools ranked among top 25% of schools in country

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three high schools in the Martin County School District have been ranked among the top 25% in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report's yearly report.

Jensen Beach High School, Martin County High School and South Fork High School all went up in state rankings from their 2024 spots.

The yearly rankings of public high schools are based on academic performance, graduation rates and college readiness.

The new rankings are as follows:



Jensen Beach High School – ranked #133 in Florida , up from #145 in 2024; Top 11% nationally



– ranked , up from #145 in 2024; nationally Martin County High School – ranked #230 in Florida , up from #233 in 2024; Top 16% nationally



– ranked , up from #233 in 2024; nationally South Fork High School – ranked #314 in Florida, up from #328 in 2024; Top 24% nationally

"These rankings highlight the rigorous instruction taking place in our classrooms and the commitment our teachers and staff demonstrate each day to ensure students graduate prepared for success in college, careers, and life," said Superintendent Michael Maine.

The Martin County School District received an "A" grade in 2025, marking the first time since 2018.

