Martin County School District seeks to attract students from other counties

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There are still three months left in the school year, but we've found the competition for students and their tax dollars next school year is already heating up.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman looked into what the Martin County School District is doing to try and keep students within its borders and also attract some from other counties.

The school district is allowing families to choose which schools they would like their children to attend and is also inviting families from outside Martin County to enroll their children in local schools.

"I think a lot of people don't know that we have (spaces for students) at A-rated schools on the county lines up and down the Turnpike and I-95," Martin County School District spokesman Derek Lowe said.

Palm City Elementary Principal Lauren Rabener told WPTV they're only at about 80% capacity and it's important to let the community know there's room.

"We'd love to have more kids," Rabener said. "We have a brand new facility. We have some space where we can grow and welcome in some new students."

The school district also promotes its unique programs, like at South Fork High School where agriculture students manage a three-hole golf course on campus.

"I maybe want to go to school to become a golf course superintendent," South Fork High School student Gio Perez said.

Out of the 20 schools in Martin County, only two are considered at capacity — Jensen Beach High School and Bessey Creek Elementary.

School funding is heavily based on student enrollment with each student representing about $8,000. That funding follows the child.

"There's a rumor with school choice that a lot of families, especially those that live in Martin County, think that if we accept kids from outside of the county, their tax dollars are paying for kids who don't live here," Lowe said. "That's not the truth."

Ashley Koechig said this flexibility will be welcome as her children grow up.

"Our kids want to go somewhere where there's a better program for business down the road," Koechig said.

Some parents WPTV spoke with didn't seem too concerned if their children shared desks with children who don't live in Martin County.

"From what I've heard, they have limited spots on everything, so when they fill up, they fill up," parent Chad McComas said. "It gives people a chance to go where they want. I don't see an issue with it."

So, if you want your children to attend a public school in Martin County next year, registration runs through March.