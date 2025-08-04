'Spotify, social media, YouTube': Marketing blitz helps Martin County attract new students

STUART, Fla. — From aerospace engineering to culinary arts, video production and the medical field, the Martin County School District is trying to differentiate itself from charter schools, private schools and even other public school districts.

“If it is a program that is similar to another district, then how can we do it better?” asks Superintendent Michael Maine.

Marketing blitz helps Martin County attract new students

Maine said he hopes the district's specialty programs will attract students from outside the county.

"We are in constant competition to get additional students to join our school district,” Maine said.

Facing declining enrollment, the district had to cut about $5 million from its budget. With state funding attached to student enrollment, Maine said the district launched a marketing blitz last year.

“Spotify, social media, Youtube — you name it — we are out there. Billboards. We have a billboard right on County Line Road,” said Maine.

The district's effort appears to be working with nearly 800 out-of-county students enrolled in the system for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. That number represents a 45% increase in out-of-county enrollment from the previous year.

“The only way we generate revenue...and provide the level of service we need to provide for kids is through students. That's how we get our money. We are not paid any other way,” said Maine.

In Indian River County, Superintendent Dr. David Moore set the tone before the first day of school.

“We are the best choice, the number one choice to educate children in this community,” Dr. Moore told school leaders at a pep rally in late July.

Dr. Moore tells me with all Treasure Coast districts capturing “A” grades this past school year from the Florida Department of Education, it’s important schools are providing more opportunities.

This year, Indian River's 388 out-of-county students is a slight bump from the 360 students last year.

“We’re fully committed to comprehensive high schools, comprehensive sports programs in high schools and middle schools,” said Dr. Moore.

St. Lucie County is one of only six public school districts in the state seeing in-county growth.

Dr. Jon Prince, superintendent for the St. Lucie County Public Schools, said he embraces competition.

“I think we are outperforming a lot of our neighboring districts,” said Prince. "I understand competition. I don’t care if someone is trying to take my students, because right now they’re not leaving.”