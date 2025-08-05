2 years early: Rapid growth of western communities speeds up timeline for new elementary school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County’s newest elementary school will welcome about 600 students when the doors open for the start of the new school year on Aug. 11.

Saddle View Elementary, serving the western areas of Palm Beach County near the Arden community, was built to ease crowding at nearby Binks Forest Elementary School in Wellington. The School District of Palm Beach County said the area’s rapid growth led to the decision to speed up the timeline for Saddle View Elementary, which is opening two years ahead of schedule.

If needed, the new school could expand enrollment up to 970 students.

“It's a beautiful facility. We’ll be ready to go on day one,” said Palm Beach County School District Superintendent Mike Burke. “There are solar panels. There are hydroponics. They've really embraced that kind of agrihood feel and brought that into the facility.”

The state-of-the-art campus will offer an innovative e-sports curriculum and a specialized program for students with autism.

The school’s solar panels will be used for both power and educational purposes, the district said.

Saddle View Elementary is nearly 96,000 square feet and was budgeted for $41.7 million.