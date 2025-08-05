33 Palm Beach County schools implement new speed cameras, issuing $100 fines during peak hours

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School is back in session next week in Palm Beach County, and WPTV is informing you of an extra layer of road safety right outside a growing number of campuses.

Boynton Beach is the latest city to announce it will add speed detectors outside seven schools. A 30-day warning period will begin Aug. 11 and enforcement begins Sept. 10.

More than 30 schools have installed new speed cameras, which will catch drivers going 10-11 mph over the speed limit— and issue $100 tickets to violators via mail.

WPTV

The ticket is a civil citation, and it won’t have an impact on your driving record or insurance rate. Police departments we heard from say the goal is to change driver behavior and keep students and staff safe.

This comes after changes in Florida law in 2023, which allow for cities to purchase and install these cameras and issue tickets to speeding drivers.

WATCH: Why are speed cameras being implemented in some Palm Beach County schools?

Slow down! Speed cameras to be added to over 20 Palm Beach County schools

“Everyone has their own rules here because they come from different states,” said Diane Casio of Delray Beach. “We must protect the kids.

Region C Palm Beach County What's behind your school's 'A' grade? Dave Bohman

The Village of Wellington says their cameras are installed, but enforcement there won’t begin until Sept. 15.

Most cameras will be active all day, but will only issue tickets during drop-off and pick-up times.

WPTV Reporter Victor Jorges reached out to The School District of Palm Beach County, which said they are not supervising or deciding where the cameras will be placed, but shared a list of schools, and each city also shared details.

Schools in Boca Raton



Addison Mizner School

Boca Raton High School

J.C. Mitchell Elementary School

Blue Lake Elementary School

Calusa Elementary School

Omni Middle School

Spanish River High School

Schools in Boynton Beach:



Forest Park Elementary School

Rolling Green Elementary School

Poinciana Elementary School

Crosspointe Elementary School

Citrus Cove Elementary School

Freedom Shores Elementary School

Imagine Chancellor Charter

Schools in Delray Beach



Carver Community Middle School

Pine Grove Elementary School

Banyan Creek Elementary School

Village Academy

Plumosa School of the Arts

Trinity Delray

Mount Olive Christian

Daughter of Zion Junior Academy

St. Vincent Ferrer

Schools in Loxahatchee Groves



Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School

Schools in Wellington

