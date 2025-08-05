33 Palm Beach County schools implement new speed cameras, issuing $100 fines during peak hours

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — School is back in session next week in Palm Beach County, and WPTV is informing you of an extra layer of road safety right outside a growing number of campuses.
Boynton Beach is the latest city to announce it will add speed detectors outside seven schools. A 30-day warning period will begin Aug. 11 and enforcement begins Sept. 10.
More than 30 schools have installed new speed cameras, which will catch drivers going 10-11 mph over the speed limit— and issue $100 tickets to violators via mail.
The ticket is a civil citation, and it won’t have an impact on your driving record or insurance rate. Police departments we heard from say the goal is to change driver behavior and keep students and staff safe.
This comes after changes in Florida law in 2023, which allow for cities to purchase and install these cameras and issue tickets to speeding drivers.
“Everyone has their own rules here because they come from different states,” said Diane Casio of Delray Beach. “We must protect the kids.
The Village of Wellington says their cameras are installed, but enforcement there won’t begin until Sept. 15.
Most cameras will be active all day, but will only issue tickets during drop-off and pick-up times.
WPTV Reporter Victor Jorges reached out to The School District of Palm Beach County, which said they are not supervising or deciding where the cameras will be placed, but shared a list of schools, and each city also shared details.
Schools in Boca Raton
- Addison Mizner School
- Boca Raton High School
- J.C. Mitchell Elementary School
- Blue Lake Elementary School
- Calusa Elementary School
- Omni Middle School
- Spanish River High School
Schools in Boynton Beach:
- Forest Park Elementary School
- Rolling Green Elementary School
- Poinciana Elementary School
- Crosspointe Elementary School
- Citrus Cove Elementary School
- Freedom Shores Elementary School
- Imagine Chancellor Charter
Schools in Delray Beach
- Carver Community Middle School
- Pine Grove Elementary School
- Banyan Creek Elementary School
- Village Academy
- Plumosa School of the Arts
- Trinity Delray
- Mount Olive Christian
- Daughter of Zion Junior Academy
- St. Vincent Ferrer
Schools in Loxahatchee Groves
- Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School
Schools in Wellington
- Binks Forest Elementary School
- Wellington Community Elementary School
- Wellington Landings Middle School
- Wellington Community High School
- New Horizons Elementary School
- Elbridge Gale Elementary School
- Emerald Cove Middle School
- Polo Park Middle School
- Panther Run Elementary School