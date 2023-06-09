Suspect wanted in Port St. Lucie fatal shooting arrested in Fort Myers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at the Gatlin Commons Business Center's parking lot in Port St. Lucie last month was arrested Friday in Fort Myers.

Port St. Lucie police said 20-year-old Alan Dale Williams III was arrested Friday morning by Fort Myers police, Group Violence Intervention (GVI) detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service and taken to Lee County Jail.

Port St Lucie Suspect identified in parking lot fatal shooting Allen Cone

Williams is accused of shooting a man on May 24 during a meeting with two other individuals in the parking lot near Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, just before 7 p.m.

Police said Williams exited a 2017 Red Jeep Cherokee and entered the victim's vehicle. The victim drove away as Williams shot the driver from inside the vehicle.

Police said Williams then fled the area on foot.

He faces numerous charges.