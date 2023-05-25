Watch Now
Alan Williams III named suspect in Port St. Lucie parking lot fatal shooting

Suspect, 20, accused of shooting man during meeting in parking lot
Port St. Lucie police are seeking a suspect who fled after a 20-year-year man was shot dead during a meeting in the Gatline Commons Business Center's parking lot Wednesday night.
Alan Dale Williams, 20
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 25, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police on Thursday named the suspect in a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a meeting at the Gatlin Commons Business Center's parking lot Wednesday night.

Alan Williams III, 20, is wanted on an active arrest warrant of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Williams fled on foot and is wanted. The red Jeep that Williams arrived in, driven by a second individual, also fled the area but has since been recovered by detectives unoccupied earlier Thursday morning.

At 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, east of Interstate 95 about a shooting.

The 20-year-old driver and a woman arrived in their vehicle to meet with two known individuals in another vehicle in a parking lot, police said in a post on Facebook.

The shooter exited the Cherokee and entered the victim's vehicle, police said. The victim drove away as the gunman shot the driver from inside the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter pictured, please call detectives at 772-871-5001.

