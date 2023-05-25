Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot

Suspect flees, sought by police
Suspect sought in shooting in Port St. Lucie on May 24, 2023.jpg
Port St. Lucie police/Twitter
Suspect sought in shooting in Port St. Lucie.<br/>
Suspect sought in shooting in Port St. Lucie on May 24, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 21:35:10-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police after seeking a suspect who fled after a 20-year-year man was shot dead during a meeting in a parking lot Wednesday night.

At 6:57 p.m., police responded to Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, east of Interstate 95 about a shooting.

The 20-year-old driver and a woman arrived in their vehicle to meet with two known individuals in another vehicle in a parking lot, police said in a post on Facebook.

The suspect exited a 2017 Red Jeep Cherokee and entered the victim’s vehicle, police said. The victim drove away as the suspect shot the driver from inside the vehicle.

The suspect fled the area on foot as the 2017 Red Jeep Cherokee also left the area.

The woman in the victim’s vehicle was not injured, police said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to investigate further.

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle pictured who fled the scene, please immediately call detectives at 772-871-5001.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7