Deputies arrest man wanted for numerous burglaries in Boca Raton area

Robert Lewis, 52, accused of burglarizing several businesses since November
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says this man may have burglarized at least 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton since Nov. 2021.
Posted at 11:43 PM, Feb 10, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man wanted for burglarizing numerous businesses in the Boca Raton area has been arrested, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Robert Lewis, 52, was arrested Thursday with the collaboration of several agencies.

Sheriff's deputies said Lewis burglarized at least 12 businesses in the area since November.

Deputies on Tuesday shared a surveillance video that shows the suspect breaking into a restaurant and walking through the kitchen area while carrying a large white safe.

Lewis is currently being held at the Broward County jail.

