Crook burglarized 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton, detectives say

Surveillance video shows burglar stealing safe from restaurant
Surveillance video of Boca Raton burglary
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says this man may have burglarized at least 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton since Nov. 2021.jpg
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 08, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives believe the same crook burglarized at least 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton since November.

The sheriff's office on Tuesday tweeted surveillance video which shows a bald man wearing a tan shirt breaking into a restaurant and walking through the kitchen area while carrying a large white safe.

He then uses a knife, spoon, and spatula to force the safe open before carrying it out of the restaurant.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that since November, at least 12 businesses in suburban Boca Raton have been burglarized by what appears to be the same man.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

