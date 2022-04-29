Still no leads after increased reward in toddler's killing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just one day after announcing an increase in the reward for capturing the killer of one-year-old Kaleb Watson police are no closer to arresting who's responsible.

"It's not a dollar amount that you can put on the hurt that's coming from that family," Renne said.

She is talking about the family Kaleb who was shot and killed while sitting in the backseat of a car on April 7.

"What did a baby do? He's 15 months, 13 months, how old he was, he is a baby. He didn't do anything to nobody," she said.

Renee is familiar with the pain Kaleb's family is going through. She said she lost her 1-year-old son in a violent home invasion in 2002.

"It's a pain that ain't never going to go away," she said.

Renee's son Desi was nine at the time he lost his brother.

"I remember the feeling, I remember being in the hospital, I remember nights without him," he said.

Kaleb's family released balloons in Currie Park in his honor. Less than a week ago, Kaleb's funeral is held. And Wednesday, another press conference is held to drum up leads with an increased reward that doesn't seem to have worked.

"On Wednesday, the reward goes up to $40,000. As of late afternoon Thursday, we don't have any leads that have been called in yet," Mike Jachels with the Palm Beach Police Department said.

Jachles said the community needs to step up.

"I think it's beyond disappointing. This is a 16-month-old child that was killed, an innocent baby. Somebody knows something, somebody has information. That information will help us bring justice to the family," he said.

Renee said she has one clear message.

"Be a man, be a man and own up to what they did," she said.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

