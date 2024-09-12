Watch Now
Sextortion scam: How crooks are using photos of your home to fool you

'The scammer claims to have hacked your phone or computer's camera and recorded you while visiting pornographic sites, bathing, dressing,' the Martin County Sheriff's Office says
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement are warning about a scheme that is attempting to extort victims by falsely claiming they have video of them doing personal and embarrassing things.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have received multiple complaints from the public about these so-called "sextortion" emails. Police in Port St. Lucie also posted Wednesdaythat they have seen similar reports.

Investigators said these messages often address the recipient by name and falsely claim that malware has been placed on their phone or computer, inappropriately recording the victim.

"To increase the fear and credibility of the threat, the emails even include a photo of the victim's home or yard," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the photos of the homes are taken from internet mapping sites like Google Maps.

"The scammer claims to have hacked your phone or computer's camera and recorded you while visiting pornographic sites, bathing, dressing, or doing other personal things," the sheriff's office said.

The emailer will then threaten to release the video to all your contacts unless you pay a ransom using Bitcoin.

"In most cases, the demand is around $2,000, payable by scanning a QR code embedded in the email. DO NOT OPEN THE QR CODE," the sheriff's office said.

The "sextortion" message also says you have 24 hours to pay or your embarrassing videos will be sent to your contacts, friends and family.

If you receive an email of this nature, simply delete it.

