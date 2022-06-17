Port St. Lucie dog breeder kidnapped; 3 suspects in custody

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie dog breeder who deputies say boasted his business online was kidnapped by three out-of-town suspects who posed as interested dog buyers, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO along with the Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested Tsdekiel Sellers of Atlanta, 22, Benyahveen Radcliffe of Buffalo, 25, and Kashaveeyah Bragdon of Tallahassee, 22, on multiple charges including kidnapping, carjacking, armed burglary and home invasion.

Officials said when the trio arrived at the unidentified victim's home they robbed and assaulted the victim and demanded he handed over the large amounts of cash he boasted about.

According to the sheriff's office for nearly two days they moved from various locations before the suspect was kidnapped and forced to drive to a location that required them to travel through Martin County.

During that time, officials said the sheriff's office traveling criminal response team was on patrol monitoring the highways.

The victim, who was driving the vehicle, intentionally committed a traffic violation and was pulled over by deputies.

MCSO said the victim who was afraid to say he was being kidnapped had a look of despair when the deputy gave him a warning and started to send him on his way and used a hand motion in hopes that the deputy would pick up on his fear.

The deputy realized something was wrong and ordered the man to step away from the car and away from the three other men who were sitting inside the vehicle.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called in to assist and after hearing the victim's story, and confirming the kidnapping, the suspects were placed into custody.

Deputies were able to locate guns, knives and large amounts of cash inside the vehicle.

MCSO charged the three suspects with unlicensed carry of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and providing a false name. Port St. Lucie Police charged the trio with kidnapping, assault, home invasion, false imprisonment and witness tampering.

Officials said the men claimed they are part of a group called the Israelites, and only wanted to come to Florida to hang out with some “bitc#$es.”

The trio will be transferred from the Martin County Jail to the St. Lucie County Jail and then to state prison.

