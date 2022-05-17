Police officer safe after suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol car in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie Police Department officer escaped from getting injured by a suspected drunk driver who they say crashed into one of the department's patrol vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:16 a.m. in the 300 block of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, where officers were conducting an unrelated DUI investigation.

According to the department, officers were parked in the right southbound lane with their emergency lights on when a vehicle driven by Joseph Lara, 27, was traveling in the right southbound lane at high speed.

Officials said Officer Magura was standing in the road and about to get into his vehicle when he realized the suspect’s vehicle was not slowing down or changing lanes.

The officer ran east across SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to avoid getting hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

The department said the vehicle struck Officer Magura’s driver’s side mirror, where he was just standing, with their passenger-side mirror, and continued driving southbound.

Officers followed the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Fisherman Ave.

After a DUI investigation was completed, officers arrested Lara for driving under the influence.

"PSLPD is grateful that Officer Magura was able to narrowly escape this crash without injury. Thank you Officer Magura for your service and as a reminder to the community….Please do not drink and drive," said the department in a Facebook post.

Officials said at the time of the crash Lara was coming from a local bar where he consumed several alcoholic beverages.

