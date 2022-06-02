Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Florida Avenue.

According to the Fort Pierce Police Department, the victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect, or suspects, involved.

This incident marks the second shooting reported in Fort Pierce in one day.

The first shooting occurred earlier in the day in the 600 block of Dundas Court. Two people were injured.

Officials did not say the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471 or dfrancois@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.