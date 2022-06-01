Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

2 people injured in shooting in Fort Pierce

shooting.PNG
WPTV
shooting.PNG
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:58:54-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting they say left two men injured.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:19 p.m. in the 600 block of Dundas Court.

Officers arrived at the scene and locate the two victims, ages 24 and 39, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796, or esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News