Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police arrest man wanted for numerous burglaries in Boca Raton area

items.[0].image.alt
PBSO
Robert Lewis.PNG
Posted at 11:43 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 23:43:51-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A man wanted for burglarizing numerous businesses in the Boca Raton area has been arrested, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Robert Earl Lewis, 52, was arrested Thursday with the collaboration of several agencies.

Police said Lewis burglarized at least 12 businesses in the area since November.

PBSO on Tuesday shared a surveillance video that shows the suspect breaking into a restaurant and walking through the kitchen area while carrying a large white safe.

Lewis is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Medal count