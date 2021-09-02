Watch
Man shot, killed at Greenacres motel; woman detained

Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 02, 2021
GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Greenacres motel Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. at Paul’s Motel, located in the 5400 block of Lake Worth Road.

According to PBSO, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said a woman involved in the incident was located and immediately detained.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are at the scene investigating the shooting as a homicide.

According to PBSO, there is no threat to the community.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

