Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting outside McDonald's in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred outside a McDonald's in Delray Beach.

According to Delray Beach police, Nicolas Toresco, 25, turned himself in at the Delray Beach Police Department in the afternoon.

The fatal shooting occurred on June 17 outside the McDonald's located at 1220 Linton Boulevard.

Police said Toresco was involved in an altercation with a man, which then turned into a shooting.

Delray Beach police responded to shots fired at the location and found the victim dead from gunshot wounds. Toresco fled the scene, police said.

The victim's name will not be released due to the family invoking Marsy’s Law.

Toresco was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree murder.