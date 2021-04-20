Watch
LIVE: South Florida reaction to Derek Chauvin verdict

CourtTV/Pool
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.
Derek Chauvin handcuffed and taken into custody after guilty verdict, April 20, 2021
Posted at 4:54 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 17:39:03-04

WPTV is getting community reaction throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast about the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Watch WPTV NewsChannel 5 live coverage streaming now in the video player below.

Join the conversation now on Facebook Live. WPTV's Jay Cashmere is speaking with Patrick Franklin, from the Urban League of Palm Beach County, the Rev. J.R. Thicklin, president of the Palm Beach County Clergy Alliance, and WPTV's legal analyst, defense attorney Michelle Suskauer.

MORE COVERAGE: Area clergy watching, waiting for fate of Derek Chauvin

