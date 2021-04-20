Area clergy watching, waiting for fate of Derek Chauvin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three weeks of testimony and jurors are deliberating the fate of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. People across the country are watching and waiting, including clergy in our area.

Reverend J.R. Thicklin is president of the Palm Beach County Clergy Alliance. He is urging people to pray for our country.

"We should be praying, we should be mindful. We have to be intentional in our dedication to this," he said.

Minister Greta Britt, who founded United Believers of Delray Beach, said whatever the verdict, she holds on to her faith.

"It's a little daunting, to say the least, because we don't know what's going to happen. It could go either way," said Britt. "I would just urge everyone to remain calm and let this play out. And whatever the verdict is, we will accept it, but it doesn't mean we stop fighting because we do believe in justice."

